Lee Hsien Loong to step down as PAP secretary-general after 20 years at the helm

SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong is set to step down as its leader, as tributes poured in on Saturday (Nov 23) as part of the ruling party's 70th anniversary celebrations.

Senior Minister Lee handed over the prime minister position to his successor Lawrence Wong in May this year.

Mr Lee is expected to step down as secretary-general on Sunday, paving the way for Mr Wong to take over this mantle as well.

At this year's biennial PAP awards and conference, which will take place over two days, a segment of the programme was dedicated to Mr Lee, with a video featuring tributes from party members reflecting on his time at the helm.

"Whatever I have done as secretary-general and as PM, I have done with your help and support and could not have been done without it. I'm grateful to you," said Mr Lee as he briefly thanked the party.

"It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege for me to serve. I'm very happy that we have reached this point."

He then called on members to "work hard" with a general election coming next year.