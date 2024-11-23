Lee Hsien Loong to step down as PAP secretary-general after 20 years at the helm
Members of the ruling People's Action Party paid tribute to Senior Minister Lee as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations.
SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong is set to step down as its leader, as tributes poured in on Saturday (Nov 23) as part of the ruling party's 70th anniversary celebrations.
Senior Minister Lee handed over the prime minister position to his successor Lawrence Wong in May this year.
Mr Lee is expected to step down as secretary-general on Sunday, paving the way for Mr Wong to take over this mantle as well.
At this year's biennial PAP awards and conference, which will take place over two days, a segment of the programme was dedicated to Mr Lee, with a video featuring tributes from party members reflecting on his time at the helm.
"Whatever I have done as secretary-general and as PM, I have done with your help and support and could not have been done without it. I'm grateful to you," said Mr Lee as he briefly thanked the party.
"It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege for me to serve. I'm very happy that we have reached this point."
He then called on members to "work hard" with a general election coming next year.
Mr Lee first took up the role of party secretary-general in November 2004, three months after he became prime minister in August that year.
Since then, he has led 10 successive central executive committees or CECs, the party's top decision-making body, over a 20-year tenure.
Mr Lee said at last year's PAP convention that he would hand over the party leadership to Mr Wong by the conference this year, which also marks the PAP's 70th birthday.
"FOUR DECADES OF GUIDANCE, WISDOM AND FORESIGHT"
In a speech on Saturday at the two-day conference, which was held at Singapore Expo, PAP chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said it was "fitting" that the party honour the contributions of Mr Lee.
As prime minister, Mr Lee steered Singapore through the 2008 global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mr Heng.
He also led the development of Singapore into a smart nation as well as global city that "connects Asia with the rest of the world".
“This is particularly more challenging in more recent years as big-power contestation has intensified,” said Mr Heng.
Mr Lee also shaped a caring and cohesive society to "share the benefits of growth with all", he added.
Initiatives such as SkillsFuture, the Pioneer Generation package and ComCare help assure Singaporeans that "we walk with them as they chase their dreams", said Mr Heng.
"On behalf of the party, and our comrades in Teck Ghee and Ang Mo Kio, thank you secretary-general for four decades of guidance, wisdom and foresight."
Mr Lee served at PAP's Teck Ghee branch for 40 years. He was Member of Parliament (MP) at the Teck Ghee single-member constituency in 1984, and since its dissolution in 1991 has represented the Teck Ghee ward as part of the Ang Mo Kio group representation constituency.
Mr Heng also called on the party and Singaporeans to back Mr Wong, who was present.
"Let us rally support, win trust and earn a strong mandate in the coming general election," he said.
"With a strong mandate, we can bring Singaporeans together, and take Singapore forward together."
Singapore's next general election is due to be held no later than November next year.
The tribute video was then played, with several PAP members, including MPs past and present sharing their memories of Mr Lee.
MPs such as Nadia Samdin and PAP treasurer as well as Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam lauded his strong command of the Malay language and his strong attention to detail.
Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong spoke about how Mr Lee often explained to party members the rationale for government policies.
Mr Heng then presented a gift on stage to Mr Lee on behalf of the party: A painting depicting Mr Lee interacting with members of public during a walkabout at a hawker centre.
The over-3,000 PAP members, volunteers, activists and guests present then raised their glasses to three cheers of “yam seng”.
In a statement on Saturday, the PAP referred to Mr Lee as "outgoing secretary-general" as it expressed gratitude for his "exemplary leadership, service and contributions to the party”.
Saturday's event also saw 448 party activists recognised for their service to residents and for championing causes important to Singapore.
The Meritorious Service Star Medal, the highest honour of the evening, was awarded to former political office-holder S Vasoo.
Dr Vasoo, a former MP, served communities in Ang Mo Kio, Tiong Bahru and Tanjong Pagar for 40 years.
On Sunday, the party will choose its 38th CEC, which is re-elected every two years at the conference.
Specific appointments such as the secretary-general, chairman and treasurer will then be announced in the weeks ahead.