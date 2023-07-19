PAP holds meeting with members to address controversies, boost morale

SINGAPORE: A day after the revelation of an affair between two of its Members of Parliament, and their resignations, the People’s Action Party (PAP) held a special meeting to address the issue.

CNA understands that the meeting on Tuesday (Jul 18) night, attended by branch secretaries and members, was convened to update members and to boost morale.

According to sources, branch secretary meetings are typically held once every two months, with one already known to have taken place last week.

Senior party leaders attended Tuesday night's meeting, including PAP Assistant Secretary-General Chan Chun Sing and Assistant Organising Secretary Alex Yam. Both men are part of the party’s Central Executive Committee.

PAP party whip Janil Puthucheary was also seen at the meeting venue - the party's headquarters at New Upper Changi Road.