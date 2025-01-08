PAP, PSP clash over allegations of harassment, intimidation of volunteers during Bukit Gombak walkabouts

Another member of the team, who she called Male Volunteer 2, was also allegedly taunted by the same PSP member who attacked and insulted the first volunteer.

Male Volunteer 2 used his phone to record the PSP member's actions and insults, said Ms Low. He was also confronted by two other male PSP members that same afternoon, one of whom "forcibly pulled him by his shirt to forcibly take a wefie and video with him".

Meanwhile, she wrote that female PAP volunteers noticed that their movements were being recorded by PSP members, and responded in kind.

At 5.30pm, the two groups met at a sheltered walkway and Ms Low said PSP members shouted at PAP volunteers, taunted them and took a photo of them.

She said some female PAP volunteers, who appeared in photos posted online by PSP, have fallen victim to doxxing. Doxxing refers to the publishing of information that identifies a person and is meant to harass, threaten or incite violence against them.

Some volunteers are undergoing counselling, said Ms Low.

"These recent developments are concerning. When the incidents were brought to my attention, I was alarmed that two of our male volunteers were physically manhandled," she wrote.

She said they considered filing a police report but decided not to do so, and hoped that PSP would not behave this way in future.

"We now see that despite the conduct above, it is PSP which has chosen to make allegations and file a police report. We look forward to a full police investigation, and for the whole truth to become public," she said. "That way, the public can know what actually happened."

PSP VOLUNTEER FELT "UNSAFE AND VIOLATED"

Mr Nallakaruppan's post said PSP members "did not want to have any confrontation" and just did their jobs despite "unprofessional" behaviour, such as PAP volunteers quickly handing out their flyers to residents that PSP was talking to.

He wrote that a similar incident took place in November 2024 when PSP was reaching out to residents in Hillview.

"A group of PAP members closely followed us as well. We thought it was a one-off incident (and) let it pass," he said.

PSP Chairman Tan Cheng Bock on Wednesday said a group of people aggressively harassed and intimidated PSP volunteers - following, stalking and taking pictures as well as filming them at close range.

"The worst incident involved a man in black physically intimidating a petite PSP female volunteer. He intruded into her personal space, and aggressively filmed her against her will," Dr Tan wrote on Facebook.