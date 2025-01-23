PAP introduces new branch chair in Sengkang East; second reshuffle in recent years

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s ruling People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Jan 23) appointed a new branch chair in the opposition-held Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the second reshuffle in recent years.

Mrs Bernadette Giam will replace Mr Marcus Loh as branch chairperson of the PAP’s Sengkang East division.

In a press statement, the PAP said Mr Loh will "assist in seeing through the transition" and thanked him for his service to Sengkang East as "he continues to serve elsewhere in the party".

In a Facebook post released at the same time as the press statement, Mr Loh said he had requested to step down.

"The role carries immense responsibilities, and I’ve made the difficult decision to step back to focus on keeping well for my family," said Mr Loh.

"I am thankful to Bernadette for stepping up and have every confidence in her leadership."