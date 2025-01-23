PAP introduces new branch chair in Sengkang East; second reshuffle in recent years
Mr Marcus Loh, who was appointed in November 2023, has been replaced by Ms Bernadette Giam, a director at a local food and beverage business.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s ruling People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Jan 23) appointed a new branch chair in the opposition-held Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the second reshuffle in recent years.
Mrs Bernadette Giam will replace Mr Marcus Loh as branch chairperson of the PAP’s Sengkang East division.
In a press statement, the PAP said Mr Loh will "assist in seeing through the transition" and thanked him for his service to Sengkang East as "he continues to serve elsewhere in the party".
In a Facebook post released at the same time as the press statement, Mr Loh said he had requested to step down.
"The role carries immense responsibilities, and I’ve made the difficult decision to step back to focus on keeping well for my family," said Mr Loh.
"I am thankful to Bernadette for stepping up and have every confidence in her leadership."
Sengkang GRC was a new constituency formed ahead of the 2020 General Election and is currently held by the opposition Workers' Party.
Mrs Giam is the third person the PAP has chosen to lead its Sengkang East branch in less than three years.
In March 2022, lawyer Ling Weihong was introduced as the branch chair. He was succeeded by Mr Loh in November 2023, who held the position for just 14 months before being replaced by Ms Giam.
The reshuffle comes a day after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) was formed, a significant step in the lead-up to the next General Election, which must be held by November.
PAP Sengkang West branch chairperson Lam Pin Min commended Mr Loh for being an "invaluable member" of his team.
"We acknowledge the time and commitment as branch chairs can be demanding and often place a significant toll on our lives and we understand and respect Marcus’ request to step down as branch chairman,"said Dr Lam in a Facebook post.
"We are deeply grateful for Marcus' dedication and hard work."
In a bio provided by the PAP, the party noted Mrs Giam's "many years of community service", and how she has "championed women empowerment through community initiatives targeted at supporting young working women".
Mrs Giam is currently a director at Creative Eateries, a local food and beverage business.
She served on the Women’s Register of the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO) from 2016 to 2022.
She has also been on the Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) Business Management Advisory Committee since 2016, as well as the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (CHIJ) Alumni Association.
"I am confident that Bernadette will be a fantastic addition to my team and I certainly look forward to her contributions to our mission of serving Sengkang GRC residents wholeheartedly," said Dr Lam.
When asked about the party's plans for Mr Loh, the PAP directed CNA to Mr Loh's and Dr Lam's Facebook posts.