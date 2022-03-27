PAP unveils 3 new faces in Sengkang GRC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Sunday (Mar 27) appointed three new branch chairs in Sengkang GRC.

Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat will chair Sengkang Central, Ms Theodora Lai Xi Yi will take charge of Sengkang North and Mr Ling Weihong will helm Sengkang East.

Dr Lam Pin Min will continue as branch chair of Sengkang West and will lead PAP’s team in the constituency, the party said in a statement.

Dr Lam was part of PAP’s Sengkang GRC team for the 2020 General Election, with the slate also including Mr Ng Chee Meng, Mr Amrin Amin and Mr Raymond Lye Hoong Yip.

The constituency was won by a Workers’ Party team consisting of Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Jamus Lim, Mr Louis Chua and Ms Raeesah Khan in the election.

With the new branch chair appointments, Mr Ng will now serve as an adviser to the PAP’s Sengkang GRC team while Mr Amrin and Mr Lye “will assist in seeing through the transition for the PAP Sengkang team to continue serving our Sengkang residents”, the party said.

The PAP’s three new faces in Sengkang come from the fields of academia, tech and law.

Assoc Prof Elmie is the associate professor of communications and new media and assistant dean of research in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the National University of Singapore.

He has been a party activist since 2016 and also serves as a board member of the Singapore Sports Council, a council member of Ngee Ann Polytechnic and a district councillor for the Central Community Development Council (CDC).

Ms Lai is the chief strategy officer of dining portal Burpple, and has been a party activist since 2009.

She is a founding member of the Young Women’s Leadership Connection and is also a Northeast CDC district councillor.

Mr Ling is a lawyer in private practice and has been a party activist since 2015.

He was an assessor for the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act from April to October 2020 and is a former Criminal Legal Aid Scheme volunteer.