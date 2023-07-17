PAP faces a severe crisis after string of incidents including Tan Chuan-Jin's affair: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) faces its most severe crisis of public confidence in recent times after a spate of incidents involving its office-holders, political observers said.

On Monday (Jul 17), Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin - who recently had to apologise for the use of unparliamentary language - and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui resigned from parliament and the PAP after it was revealed the pair had an affair.

Last week, Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) over a graft probe. He is out on bail and has been placed on a leave of absence.

Earlier in July, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan faced scrutiny over the rental of colonial bungalows at Ridout Road. No wrongdoing was found in investigations by CPIB and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Tan and Ms Cheng’s affair “takes on greater importance than it otherwise would” in light of the other recent matters, said Associate Professor Eugene Tan of the Singapore Management University.

“It could reinforce public perception in some quarters that the ruling party has fallen (from) its high standards. The party now faces its severest crisis with public trust and confidence in it being severely impacted,” he told CNA.

The “string of bad news” about the conduct of PAP MPs is “troubling”, and will lead people to question the values of the party’s current set of leaders, said Dr Gillian Koh, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

But she stressed that the way the political leadership responds is more important.

“(Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong) has found it necessary to reiterate his party’s continued commitment to high standards of good personal conduct and moral values. This is far more important – that it prevails, over the fortunes of individual political leaders,” said Dr Koh.

At a press conference on Monday, Mr Lee said that the PAP will “put things right” and deal with the recent scandals surrounding its MPs rigorously and transparently.

He cited former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who had said in one of his last public speeches: “Remember, never let the system go corrupt. Never, never let that happen. Uphold standards, make sure that Singapore can work.”