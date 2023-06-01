PAP town councils to raise service and conservancy charges from July

SINGAPORE: Residents in all 15 town councils run by the People’s Action Party (PAP) will have to pay more in service and conservancy charges (S&CC) from July.

The increases will be phased over two years, with the one in 2023 "being generally smaller" than in 2024, according to a media release sent by Marine Parade Town Council on Thursday (Jun 1).

The first revision will take effect from Jul 1 and will range from S$0.70 to S$7.90 a month depending on flat type while the second increase, which takes effect on Jul 1, 2024, will be between S$1.00 and S$9.10 a month.

"SPECIAL FUNDING SUPPORT"

These increases are smaller than they would have been because of the government stepping in to provide the town councils with "special funding support", according to the media release.

"This helps in cushioning the full impact of rising maintenance costs on residents," it added.

The S&CC increases required were originally estimated to range from S$3.00 - S$3.80 for one-room flats to S$18.70 - S$21.90 per month for executive flats.

The Ministry of National Development is providing a special grant for town councils that need to raise S&CC to "maintain financial sustainability to offset the impact of potential increases on residents".

"In view of this, as well as current economic conditions, PAP town councils have reconsidered and reduced planned S&CC increases."

S&CC FOR SHOPS AND FOOD STALLS

S&CC for shops and offices, as well as market and cooked food stalls located in the 15 town councils will also go up.

Shops and offices will pay an additional S$0.01 to S$0.40 per sq m a month in the first round of increases this July, and another S$0.02 to S$0.41 per sq m a month from July next year.

Market and food stalls will pay an extra S$2.20 to S$31.50 a month in the first increase and an extra S$2.20 to S$36.40 a month in the second increase.

The 15 PAP-run town councils are: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Chua Chu Kang, East Coast, Holland-Bukit Panjang, Jalan Besar, Jurong-Clementi, Marine Parade, Marsiling-Yew Tee, Nee Soon, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar and West Coast. The remaining Aljunied-Hougang and Sengkang town councils are run by the opposition Workers’ Party.

CNA has reached out to the Workers' Party-run town councils to ask if they have plans to increase their S&CC.