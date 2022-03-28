Longer runway for PAP's three new faces in Sengkang to connect with residents: Political observers

TIMING OF ANNOUNCEMENT

Political analysts were split on whether the timing of PAP’s announcement had anything to do with Ms Khan’s lie in Parliament and the subsequent Committee of Privileges (COP) proceedings.

Ms Khan had admitted to lying in Parliament about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station in an anecdote that alleged the police had mishandled the case. She subsequently resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) and from the WP.

Following the proceedings of the Committee, the House voted to proceed with its recommendations to fine Ms Khan S$35,000 and refer WP chief Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap to the public prosecutor for possible criminal proceedings.

Dr Tan said that Ms Khan's actions had a negative impact on WP and its credibility in Sengkang.

"What Raeesah Khan did not only tarnished her own reputation but the hard work that the Workers' Party and her former teammates have put in there," said Dr Tan.

He added that while there is still support for the WP, that support would have diminished somewhat and the party would have to work doubly hard to regain the trust of residents.

“There is now a void that needs to be filled in Sengkang GRC. While the Workers' Party has to work doubly hard to regain and earn the trust of the residents there, the PAP finds this an opportunity for them to introduce new faces to recoup their losses,” said Dr Tan.

Announcing the new team at this juncture would give the team a longer runway to connect with Sengkang GRC residents, he added.

“However, one could also allude that this is indeed a great opportunity for the PAP, especially when the WP is down and struggling to recuperate from the events of the COP's proceedings,” said Dr Tan.

“After all, this is a political game and one would need to be strategic lest it loses the chance to strike when the iron is hot.”

Meanwhile, Assoc Prof Tan was of the opinion that the Committee’s proceedings affected WP’s leaders more than the Sengkang GRC team, and that the team remains “in a good position”.

“Given WP's reputational cachet as the leading opposition party, voters in Sengkang may feel that they have to carry the mantle of ensuring that there are good opposition MPs in Parliament,” he added.

“The fact that the three top WP leaders, who are also Aljunied MP GRCs, have been undercut in their standing as a result of the COP's findings and recommendations might make the WP Sengkang team a safeguard measure should the WP Aljunied team be negatively impacted by their COP woes.”

While Ms Khan’s lie in Parliament may have accelerated the PAP’s timeline in unveiling the line-up, the move has “much more to do” with the PAP’s timing, said Assoc Prof Tan.

“It is time for the PAP to draw the line on the PAP's loss in Sengkang GRC in 2020 and to move on. And they have decided to move on with a very different line-up - one that they hope will resonate better with voters in Sengkang,” he added.

“As the WP is re-grouping and dealing with its internal issues, it is high time for the PAP to be more visible on the ground and to start the campaign to win back Sengkang.”

In contrast, Dr Koh said “there is no particular point about the timing”, and that the announcement was made after the Budget, when all parties involved were ready.

Given that the WP team has lost a member, it is important for the PAP or other political parties that want to win the GRC to step in and try to win the support of residents by “serving them in earnest”, she added.

This is probably also what residents are “waiting to see”, said Dr Koh, adding that it will not be easy to win the ground, given how polarising Ms Khan’s incident was.

“So it would not be right to say that the PAP is going to try to capitalise on what has happened as those who voted for WP may feel aggrieved by what has happened. It is the swing voters that the PAP will try to work hard to win over, whoever they may be,” she added.

“So the PAP team has to be even more giving, more generous, more committed than otherwise. The residents are not likely to make it easy for them.”