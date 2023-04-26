Fresh war of words between PAP and WP over the opposition's stance on GST and HDB affordability

SINGAPORE: A fresh war of words has broken out between the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Workers’ Party over the opposition’s change in stance over the years in relation to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

At the heart of the matter is whether a political party should make it clear publicly when changing its position on policy issues and what a responsible party should do in Singapore’s democracy.

This latest development comes almost a week after both parties locked horns in Parliament over the same issues, which led Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat to publish a commentary on Tuesday (Apr 25) on the ruling party’s blog, Petir.

In the post, Mr Chee said he was “surprised” to hear WP’s Member of Parliament (MP) Leon Perera saying in parliament that the party had accepted “the reality of GST at 7 per cent since 2018”. Mr Chee described it as a “major and welcome shift in its longstanding position”.

The opposition party issued a statement on Wednesday in reply to the post, saying that its stance has been clear all along, and that it was “surprised” that Mr Chee did not rise to debate in Parliament if it was unsatisfied with replies from WP members then.

CHANGE IN STANCE OVER GST

In the commentary, Mr Chee said that prior to the debate in Parliament last Thursday, WP had never said they accepted the GST.

He noted how the opposition party had opposed the introduction of the tax in 1994 and every increase ever since.

“They had consistently criticised the GST as a regressive tax, and ignored Singapore’s unique GST system, which couples the tax itself with permanent offsets for the lower income,” he wrote.

“I was therefore surprised to hear Mr (Leon) Perera say, in reply to Minister Ong (Ye Kung)’s question, that the WP has ‘accept[ed] the reality of GST at 7 per cent’ since 2018; and they now only oppose the 2 per cent increase.”

He then asked why WP had not announced a change in position all this time, and kept “silent and vague”.

“Who knows, perhaps a few years from now, we may hear from a future WP leader that a 9 per cent GST is acceptable too?” wrote Mr Chee, adding that a responsible opposition has to be honest and forthright about its views and positions.