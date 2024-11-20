All Singapore mainstream schools to have programmes for students to experience disability sports

SINGAPORE: In the coming years, students in all mainstream schools will have the chance to experience what it is like to play a disability sport.

The initiative is one of ten "strategic moves" under a revised Disability Sport Master Plan (DSMP).

Other upcoming initiatives include the launching of a new fund to support disability sports initiatives and the setting up of community hubs for para sports across Singapore.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong emphasised that the refreshed master plan goes beyond simply expanding sports opportunities for persons with disabilities. It also seeks to engage the wider community, promoting awareness of diversity and acceptance while fostering partnerships in the disability sector.

"Our vision today is to chart our next bound of inclusivity through sport, where more members of our disability community can be engaged, enriched and also empowered through sport," said Mr Tong at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Launched in 2016, DSMP - the master plan - aims to raise awareness of disability sports and expand access and opportunities for sports participation among persons with disabilities.

Since then, there has been an increase in the sports participation rate among persons with disabilities from 28 per cent in 2015 to 46 per cent last year, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

In May last year, a taskforce comprising representatives from various ministries, including the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), as well as the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC), was formed to refresh the DSMP.

The taskforce was chaired by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua and has since engaged 850 stakeholders.