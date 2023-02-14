SFA says consuming raw fish can pose risks after parasitic worm found in Don Don Donki rice bowl
A spokesperson for Don Don Donki Singapore said the company is currently in touch with the affected customer.
SINGAPORE: Ms Jayice Tan and her husband were enjoying their ready-to-eat sashimi rice bowl that they bought from Don Don Donki Singapore's outlet at 100AM mall last Wednesday (Feb 8), when she spotted "something unusual" on a piece of raw fish.
Upon taking a closer look, the pair were horrified to discover a live parasitic worm wriggling about.
"It was (an) alive and wriggling parasitic worm in the Kaisen Don ... What's worse is that we've both eaten and (was) almost finishing it," she wrote on Facebook.
Her post also featured videos and close-up pictures of the parasitic worm.
"It just makes us feel so uncomfortable and nauseated," she added. "Never in our lives have we encountered parasitic worms in our food locally or overseas."
Responding to CNA's queries, a spokesperson from Don Don Donki Singapore confirmed the incident and said the company is currently in touch with Ms Tan.
"MAY NOT BE ABLE TO REMOVE PARASITES ENTIRELY"
"At Don Don Donki, proper cold chain management is maintained and we make the best attempts to conduct thorough visual checks throughout the handling process," said the spokesperson.
"However, we may not be able to remove the parasites entirely if they are hidden deep inside the core of the fish or embedded in the fish."
The company also said it would like to raise awareness that parasites naturally thrive in an aquatic environment and that parasites in wild-caught fresh fishes and seafood are not uncommon.
The spokesperson for Don Don Donki Singapore also referred to an advisory that is placed near its raw seafood product displays which state that parasitic worms "can be prevented by cooking the fish adequately at temperatures which surpass higher than 60 degrees Celsius or by freezing it".
RISKS POSED BY CONSUMING RAW FISH
The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also told CNA that "consumers who choose to eat ready-to-eat raw fish should be aware of the risks involved".
"Ready-To-Eat (RTE) raw fish is considered a high-risk food as it does not go through a cooking process. Besides microbiological contamination, the consumption of RTE raw fish also carries a risk of contracting parasitic diseases," the agency said.
However, the risks from eating RTE raw fish can be reduced.
In line with international standards, SFA conducts more stringent checks on food, like raw fish, which are more susceptible to food-borne diseases.
They are tested for a wide range of food-borne hazards including microbial pathogens and the presence of parasites, said the agency.
While importers should source fish from suppliers with proper cold chain management and hygienic handling practices of the fish, "suppliers and retail food establishments should also practice proper segregation of RTE raw fish from other raw food intended for cooking", SFA added.
"As a general precaution, vulnerable people with a lower immunity system such as pregnant women, children and the elderly, or people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, should not consume raw fish," said the agency.