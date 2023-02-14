SFA says consuming raw fish can pose risks after parasitic worm found in Don Don Donki rice bowl

SINGAPORE: Ms Jayice Tan and her husband were enjoying their ready-to-eat sashimi rice bowl that they bought from Don Don Donki Singapore's outlet at 100AM mall last Wednesday (Feb 8), when she spotted "something unusual" on a piece of raw fish.

Upon taking a closer look, the pair were horrified to discover a live parasitic worm wriggling about.

"It was (an) alive and wriggling parasitic worm in the Kaisen Don ... What's worse is that we've both eaten and (was) almost finishing it," she wrote on Facebook.

Her post also featured videos and close-up pictures of the parasitic worm.

"It just makes us feel so uncomfortable and nauseated," she added. "Never in our lives have we encountered parasitic worms in our food locally or overseas."

Responding to CNA's queries, a spokesperson from Don Don Donki Singapore confirmed the incident and said the company is currently in touch with Ms Tan.