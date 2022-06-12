At least 415 victims fall prey to parcel delivery phishing scams this year: Police

SINGAPORE: At least 415 victims have fallen for phishing scams involving the delivery of parcels since the beginning of this year, with losses amounting to at least S$574,000, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Saturday (Jun 11).

In such cases, victims would receive emails or text messages informing them that they had parcels awaiting delivery.

They would be directed to clink on an URL embedded in the messages to view information regarding these deliveries.

If they clicked on the link, they would be redirected to fraudulent websites, which would request for their credit or debit card details and one-time passwords.

Victims would only realise they had been scammed after discovering unauthorised transactions on their credit or debit cards.