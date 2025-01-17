Financial subsidies, prepayment of parental leave will help firms with long absence of staff: Industry players

SINGAPORE: Business associations and trade unions in Singapore are calling for easier work pass approvals and financial subsidies for smaller firms that may have to find temporary manpower to stand in for staff on parental leave.

Under a new shared parental care leave scheme, from Apr 1 onwards, fathers can also share an extra six weeks of leave with their wives who are working mothers.

When this scheme is fully implemented on Apr 1 next year, parents can have 30 weeks or 7.5 months of paid leave - up from the current 20 weeks.

Some businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), may face operational constraints when their employees take extended leave, said the Singapore National Employers’ Federation (SNEF) in a proposal for this year’s Budget on Feb 18.

“While the government will fund the additional leave provisions, businesses may still incur additional overheads to engage temporary replacements,” the trade union noted on its website.

SNEF recommended offering financial subsidies to help offset these costs, along with a monthly allowance for staff who take on additional responsibilities when their colleagues are on leave.

It also suggested temporary flexibility in work pass approvals, saying this could help businesses address manpower gaps and meet project deadlines without disruption.