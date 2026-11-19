SINGAPORE: The parents of a girl were charged in court on Thursday (Nov 19) over giving false information to enrol their daughter in a well-known primary school.

In order to get their daughter into the school under Phase 2C of the 2023 Primary One Registration Exercise, the parents allegedly lied to the vice-principal and in submitting a change of address.

The parents, their daughter and the school cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the girl's identity. Both parents are Singaporean.

The 33-year-old mother received one charge of giving false information to a public servant and another of providing false information in reporting a change of residence. Both allegedly occurred in August 2023.

The woman is accused of lying to the vice-principal about where she lived, knowing it would likely cause him to enrol her daughter in the school.

The father, 39, received one charge of abetting the mother in giving false information both to the vice-principal and in reporting the mother's change of residence. He allegedly facilitated the mother's change of residential address.

In Singapore, a residential address closer to an oversubscribed school can improve a child’s chances of admission.

Both parents indicated they would be pleading guilty and were given a date to do so on Jan 7 next year.

In a separate case, a woman had her one-week jail term upheld in April for lying about her address to enrol her daughter in a primary school.

The prosecution had sought a fine when she first pleaded guilty, but the judge found that a jail term was warranted due to the aggravating nature of this case, including her calculated deception and "selfish motives".

If convicted of giving false information to a public servant, the parents could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For giving false information when reporting a change of residence, a person can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$3,000, or both.