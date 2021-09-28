Parents cheer move to allow quarantined candidates for PSLE, but COVID-positive students still in limbo

SINGAPORE: When news broke on Sunday (Sep 26) that students who are under quarantine will be allowed to sit for their national year-end examinations if they test negative for COVID-19, some parents heaved a sigh of relief.

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases has led to growing fears from parents that if their children were exposed to the virus, they may not be able to sit for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), with written papers beginning on Thursday.

Ms Joan Tabinas, whose son was issued a quarantine order on Saturday, told CNA that her family welcomed the news.

"It's very good news and we're really excited and happy about it," said the 42-year-old.

"Just two days ago, we were really cranky after hearing that my son would not be allowed to sit for the exams because he is under quarantine," she said. "My son has been preparing for this examination for almost a year and he was looking at this as an opportunity to get into his goal school.

"So it's a good thing that a lot of parents (whose children were also under quarantine) decided to voice their concerns, and so we all collaborated and expressed our opinions and comments regarding this issue to MOE," she added.

It was a similar case for Ms Jazz Yeep, 52, whose son was also served a quarantine order on Saturday.

"My son, he actually jumped with joy when the news came out. He had been so devastated when he thought he couldn't sit for the exams," she said.

Despite this, she said, the family is still holding their breath until they know for sure that he can take the PSLE.

"The information on arrangements is coming in, but it's coming in slowly, so it's hard not to feel some anxiety ... till now, we haven't received an official letter on what to do, and many parents are still waiting for their children's PCR test results to see if they can apply for leave from their quarantine.

"The instructions on how to apply for the leave is also not out, neither is the information on how to apply to the school to confirm that my child will be sitting for the exams."

According to the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board, about 1.4 per cent of the 39,300 PSLE students were unable to take their listening comprehension exams due to COVID-19-related reasons.