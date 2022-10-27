One in three parents in Singapore hesitant to get children vaccinated against COVID-19: Study

SINGAPORE: A third of parents in Singapore are hesitant to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, a new study has found.

The study was conducted between November last year and March this year by a group of paediatricians from the Khoo Teck Puat – National University Children’s Medical Institute at the National University Hospital (NUH).

It surveyed 628 parents aged between 32 and 45, two-thirds of whom were Singaporeans, on the impact of social media and other factors on vaccine hesitancy towards their children.

Singapore started offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of six months and four years from Tuesday (Oct 25). Children between the ages of five and 11 were also able to get their booster doses from this date.