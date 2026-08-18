S$4.48m community rehab programme aims to help 2,000 Parkinson's patients over five years

EXERCISE, DAILY FUNCTION AND MENTAL HEALTH

KEEP was co-designed by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, medical social workers and Parkinson’s movement disorder specialists from NNI and TTSH.

It introduces fitness and rehabilitation in the earlier stages of the disease, while also incorporating group sessions to tackle the social isolation that can develop as Parkinson’s progresses.

Parkinson’s affects the regulation of movement, but patients can learn strategies to move more effectively, said Dr Chloe Chung, senior principal physiotherapist at TTSH.

“Physiotherapy focuses on training patients how to be able to take bigger steps when they walk, so that they don't trip over, and so that they can walk faster,” she said.

Turning can also increase the risk of falls for people with Parkinson’s. The sessions aim to teach strategies to turn safely to prevent falls.

To ensure participants receive timely support if their symptoms evolve, they will also undergo regular assessments.

“We will check in with them every six months from the date of enrolment, for up to two years to adjust their rehabilitation and mental health plans if any decline is detected,” said Dr Chung.