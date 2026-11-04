Parliament in brief: Muslim law amendments passed and other highlights from Nov 4

SINGAPORE: From changes to Singapore’s haze law to PHP vulnerabilities, Members of Parliament (MPs) covered a broad range of issues on Wednesday (Nov 4).

Here are three other things to note from parliament on Wednesday.

MUSLIM LAW BILL PASSED

Parliament passed the Administration of Muslim Law (Amendment) Bill, which, among other things, seeks to streamline divorce proceedings for Muslim couples by removing unnecessary procedural steps once legal and religious requirements have been met.

The amendments do not change the substantive religious requirements for divorce under Muslim law and are not intended to encourage divorce or trivialise the decision to end a marriage, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said on Wednesday (Nov 4).

"In all cases, the Syariah Court must still be satisfied that the relevant grounds and requirements under Muslim law for each case have been met," he said, adding that the court will provide clear guidance on the types of evidence required to support applicants through the divorce process.

On child welfare, the amendments will also give the Syariah Court the power to make orders allowing or preventing a child under a custody, care or control order from being relocated outside Singapore.

The debate spanned two days, with 13 MPs speaking. Some raised concerns about safeguards to ensure fair outcomes in divorce proceedings, particularly in cases involving coercion or abuse, as well as the support available to families and children during and after divorce.

The amendments also cover the Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS), with the government funding a significant proportion of its non-religious components, including social sciences modules and campus infrastructure.