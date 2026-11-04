Parliament in brief: Muslim law amendments passed and other highlights from Nov 4
Parliament passed changes to Singapore’s haze law and discussed trust in AI.
SINGAPORE: From changes to Singapore’s haze law to PHP vulnerabilities, Members of Parliament (MPs) covered a broad range of issues on Wednesday (Nov 4).
Here are three other things to note from parliament on Wednesday.
MUSLIM LAW BILL PASSED
Parliament passed the Administration of Muslim Law (Amendment) Bill, which, among other things, seeks to streamline divorce proceedings for Muslim couples by removing unnecessary procedural steps once legal and religious requirements have been met.
The amendments do not change the substantive religious requirements for divorce under Muslim law and are not intended to encourage divorce or trivialise the decision to end a marriage, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said on Wednesday (Nov 4).
"In all cases, the Syariah Court must still be satisfied that the relevant grounds and requirements under Muslim law for each case have been met," he said, adding that the court will provide clear guidance on the types of evidence required to support applicants through the divorce process.
On child welfare, the amendments will also give the Syariah Court the power to make orders allowing or preventing a child under a custody, care or control order from being relocated outside Singapore.
The debate spanned two days, with 13 MPs speaking. Some raised concerns about safeguards to ensure fair outcomes in divorce proceedings, particularly in cases involving coercion or abuse, as well as the support available to families and children during and after divorce.
The amendments also cover the Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS), with the government funding a significant proportion of its non-religious components, including social sciences modules and campus infrastructure.
In parliament on Wednesday (Nov 4), Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad responded to clarifications sought by Members of the House on the Administration of Muslim Law (Amendment) Bill. The Bill was then passed.
TRUST IN AI
The government will work with industry partners to find out what works in practice when it comes to establishing trust in artificial intelligence (AI) agents, said Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau.
This includes building on existing infrastructure and emerging international standards, and stepping in with common standards or infrastructure where there are gaps that industry cannot fill on its own.
Ms Lau, who is also senior minister of state for digital development and information, was responding to an adjournment motion by Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade–Braddell Heights), who called for a national digital identity infrastructure for AI agents.
In her response, Ms Lau highlighted several safeguards already in place across financial services, payments, digital platforms and the public sector.
For example, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is working with financial institutions and AI firms to develop safeguards that verify AI agents' identities, check whether their actions are authorised and maintain auditable records.
GovTech is developing an internal registry to help agencies keep track of the AI agents they deploy and the officers responsible for them, said the acting minister.
She noted that this internal registry serves the operational needs of public agencies and is distinct from the broader national infrastructure proposed by Ms Tin.
The MP also drew parallels with Singpass and Corppass that are used to reliably establish individuals and organisations.
Ms Lau said: “We believe we can enable similar trust for AI agents, but we first need to work out how their identity, authority and accountability can be verified across different systems.”
Related:
300 FLIGHTS AT SELETAR AIRPORT DISRUPTED BY HAZE
About 300 flights at Seletar Airport were delayed, diverted or cancelled due to haze, said Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow on Wed (Nov 4), adding that this included about 160 commercial flights between Subang and Seletar operated by Firefly.
"Flights at Seletar Airport were affected as the airport does not have instrument approach procedures, requiring pilots to rely on visual references to the runway when approaching to land," said Mr Siow in a written parliamentary reply to MP Jackson Lam (PAP-Nee Soon).
Mr Lam had asked whether the haze had affected flights at Changi and Seletar airports and whether the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) was reviewing Seletar Airport's low-visibility capabilities.
Seletar Airport was unable to accept flights for a total of 17 hours across several days when visibility fell below the minimum required for safe landings, he added.
"Even when visibility was above the minimum operating threshold, some airlines and pilots operating out of Seletar Airport took precautionary measures to cancel flights or divert to other airports," said Mr Siow.
He added that CAAS is closely monitoring visibility conditions and will implement additional measures to improve flight safety and efficiency during periods of low visibility, if needed.
This includes turning on airfield lights during the day and implementing instrument flight procedures, including instrument approach procedures, at Seletar Airport.
There were no flight disruptions at Changi Airport due to the haze.