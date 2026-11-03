Parliament in brief: Safeguards for workers during haze and other highlights from Nov 3

SINGAPORE: From questions about haze forecasts to feedback on the merger of Certificate of Entitlement categories, Members of Parliament (MPs) covered a wide range of issues on Tuesday (Nov 3).

The House also heard that Singapore would push for stronger action against haze as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair next year.

A Bill was also introduced to propose that reformative training or imprisonment should be the default sentencing options for young offenders convicted of scam or scam-enabling offences.

Here are five other things to note from parliament on Tuesday.

SAFEGUARDS FOR WORKERS DURING HAZE

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will continue to work closely with platform operators to ensure that platform delivery workers are not penalised for taking longer to complete jobs during hazy conditions, said Minister of State for Manpower Foo Cexiang, including through pay deductions or reduced job allocations.

In response to questions from several MPs on safeguarding the workers' well-being amid hazy conditions – including outsourced cleaning and outdoor service contractors and essential frontline workers who work outdoors – Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said that MOM is not currently developing a sector-specific haze protocol but will continue to check on employers' haze protective measures during worksite inspections.

Employers are advised to bear the cost of any short-term and ad hoc suspension of operations due to haze, and not to deduct from the pay or leave entitlements of affected workers, said Mr Dinesh.

Workers may report unsafe work practices to MOM via the SnapSAFE platform, he said, adding that retaliation against workers who do so is an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.