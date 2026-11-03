Parliament in brief: Safeguards for workers during haze and other highlights from Nov 3
Parliament also passed a new law to rename a ministry and debated cybersecurity measures for the maritime industry.
SINGAPORE: From questions about haze forecasts to feedback on the merger of Certificate of Entitlement categories, Members of Parliament (MPs) covered a wide range of issues on Tuesday (Nov 3).
The House also heard that Singapore would push for stronger action against haze as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair next year.
A Bill was also introduced to propose that reformative training or imprisonment should be the default sentencing options for young offenders convicted of scam or scam-enabling offences.
Here are five other things to note from parliament on Tuesday.
SAFEGUARDS FOR WORKERS DURING HAZE
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will continue to work closely with platform operators to ensure that platform delivery workers are not penalised for taking longer to complete jobs during hazy conditions, said Minister of State for Manpower Foo Cexiang, including through pay deductions or reduced job allocations.
In response to questions from several MPs on safeguarding the workers' well-being amid hazy conditions – including outsourced cleaning and outdoor service contractors and essential frontline workers who work outdoors – Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said that MOM is not currently developing a sector-specific haze protocol but will continue to check on employers' haze protective measures during worksite inspections.
Employers are advised to bear the cost of any short-term and ad hoc suspension of operations due to haze, and not to deduct from the pay or leave entitlements of affected workers, said Mr Dinesh.
Workers may report unsafe work practices to MOM via the SnapSAFE platform, he said, adding that retaliation against workers who do so is an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.
The Ministry of Manpower checks on employers’ haze protection measures during work site inspections, including whether they have taken into account changing air quality through the day. Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said this in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3). He detailed how workers can report unsafe practices confidentially, and what measures are in place to guard against retaliation by employers and to ensure fairness in deduction of wages when work has to be suspended for safety reasons. He was replying to an MP’s questions.
MORE THAN 113,000 VISITS UNDER HAZE SUBSIDY SCHEME
In less than two weeks after the Haze Subsidy Scheme was activated on Oct 12, polyclinics and participating private GP clinics recorded more than 113,000 visits.
In a written reply to MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that between Oct 12 and Oct 24, there were more than 41,000 visits to polyclinics and over 72,000 visits to participating private general practitioner (GP) clinics under the scheme.
The figures are preliminary as clinics have yet to complete their claims submissions.
Between early September and mid-October, average daily attendances for conditions potentially related to haze rose from about 4,000 to 5,000 at polyclinics and from 360 to 440 at emergency departments, representing increases of about 25 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.
The largest increase was among adults aged 18 to 64, Mr Ong said, adding that attendances fell after the scheme was activated.
In reply to a separate question from MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar GRC) on the health impact of the recent haze, Mr Ong said there was currently limited evidence of long-term health effects from periodic haze exposure in Singapore.
The Haze Subsidy Scheme was last activated in 2015, when Singapore experienced one of its worst haze episodes.
MARITIME BILL PASSED
Parliament passed amendments to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Act to update Singapore's maritime regulatory framework as the sector becomes more automated and digitalised.
Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said the changes would support the safe use of new technologies, such as autonomous vessels.
It would also strengthen cybersecurity requirements, update MPA’s licensing framework and enforcement powers and allow it to respond more quickly to immediate risks.
MPs called for clearer rules on responsibility when autonomous or remotely operated vessels are involved in accidents, including how human oversight should work when systems fail.
They also sought more support for workers whose jobs may be affected by automation, including retraining and pathways into new roles, particularly for older and lower-skilled workers.
For smaller maritime firms, MPs urged authorities to keep cybersecurity and regulatory requirements proportionate, with clearer guidance and support to help them comply.
Mr Pillai said every autonomous vessel would continue to have a human master with authority and command, while MPA would take a risk-based and proportionate approach to cybersecurity requirements and support operators in meeting them.
In parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3), Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai responded to clarifications sought by Members of the House on the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (Amendment) Bill. The Bill was then passed.
MTI RENAMED AS METI
A Bill was passed to formalise the renaming of the Ministry of Trade and Industry to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI), a move that "underscores the increasingly important role of energy in Singapore's economic growth, climate goals and national resilience", said Ms Gan Siow Huang.
Ms Gan, who is minister of state for energy, trade and industry, said METI works closely with other ministries in areas such as infrastructure planning, resilience measures and carbon mitigation strategies. The ministry also takes a leading role in civil nuclear energy development, she said.
On carbon mitigation, Ms Gan said the ministry deals primarily with industry and power sector decarbonisation and carbon tax allowances, whereas the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the National Climate Change Secretariat cover national mitigation issues, including carbon tax administration and policy across all sectors.
The government will provide financial schemes to help companies become more energy efficient, as Singapore is impacted by changes in global energy prices, she added.
In parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3), Minister of State for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang responded to clarifications sought by Members of the House and explained that the Bill which renames the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) into the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) underscores the critical role of energy in Singapore’s economic and climate goals without shifting existing constitutional responsibilities between MTI and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE). METI will remain focused on industry and power sector decarbonisation and carbon tax allowances while MSE covers national mitigation issues including carbon tax administration and policy across all sectors. METI also shapes Singapore's overall policy direction for nuclear energy as part of Singapore's broader energy goals. To further support small- and medium-sized enterprises, the government is expanding energy-efficiency grants and measures to help businesses understand their rights in electricity retail contract transparency, renewal and termination. Reflecting this growing national priority, both METI and the Energy Market Authority have significantly increased headcount to support infrastructure planning, policy and regulatory development, international partnerships and power sector decarbonisation and carbon market development. The Bill was then passed.
NURTURING FUTURE RELIGIOUS LEADERS
The government will fund a significant proportion of the Singapore College of Islamic Studies' (SCIS) non-religious components, including its social sciences modules and campus infrastructure, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said on Tuesday (Nov 3).
SCIS will take in its first cohort of students in 2028.
"SCIS cannot depend solely on community funds," said Mr Zaqy, adding that the college would also need to develop other sustainable funding sources, including fundraising, to support its long-term development.
He was speaking during the second reading of the Administration of Muslim Law (Amendment) Bill, which would also allow the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to fund the SCIS using community funds it administers.
He assured the Muslim community that establishing the college would not affect support for mosques, madrasahs and recipients of financial assistance from Islamic charitable funds.
Mr Zaqy also outlined proposed changes to Muslim divorce proceedings aimed at reducing procedural burdens on couples while strengthening safeguards for children.
Debating the Bill on Tuesday, six MPs raised concerns about the governance and funding of SCIS, as well as proposed changes to divorce proceedings.
MPs Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) and Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (WP-Sengkang) sought assurances on the college's academic independence, financial transparency and oversight arrangements.
Meanwhile, MPs Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied) and Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang) called for improvements to the Syariah Court's operations, including better alignment with the Family Justice Courts' therapeutic approach and allocating court resources according to the complexity and urgency of cases.
The debate will resume on Wednesday, when seven other MPs are expected to speak.