MPs unanimously endorse White Paper on Singapore Women's Development

Speaking on the progress of women in Singapore, Mrs Teo said that women’s development has reached a “very high base”, but that there is “a duty” to find new ways to uplift women in every generation.

While the White Paper has provisions for workplace fairness legislation and better support for caregivers, Mrs Teo emphasised that everyone has to “take action” in their homes, workplaces, community and relationships for a fairer and more inclusive society.

“This will only happen when men and women partner each other as equals in every domain. It depends on how we, as family members, share in caregiving, and act as role models for our children,” said Mrs Teo, the chairperson of the People's Action Party’s Women’s Wing.

“It depends on how we, as a community, signal our protection and respect for our women. It depends on how we, as employers, empower women colleagues to dream bigger and fly higher.”

WOMEN AT HOME

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung spoke on deeply embedded biases in social practices and constructs that are “beyond government policies and legislation”.

Sharing stories about his daughters, he said that he better understood the lived experience of social expectations and prejudices towards women through their eyes.

“But no matter how entrenched, that past is challenged by the present,” he said. Education and technology have combined to force a “rethink of the status quo”.

“Neither men nor women are better at numerical calculation, more empathetic or more meticulous. It is individuals that have varied strengths and weaknesses.”

A change in mindset is a third driving force of change, he said. “The patriarchal structure will evolve faster if people now conclude that as a society, if we treat men and women more equally, it is better for the welfare of our families and our loved ones.”

On equal partnership at home, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said men and women should work together for a “whole of society” approach.

Highlighting a child’s ability to learn through watching their parents, Mr Masagos said it is a father’s responsibility to “teach our sons what it means to respect women, starting from a young age” and to instil the right values in them.

“Our children are social learners of the world, watching our every attitude, word and action. They model after us, assimilate perceived pro-social roles,” he said.

The minister also called on men to pitch in more with caregiving at home.

WOMEN IN WORKPLACES

A number of MPs spoke on the challenges faced by working women, and the need to erase the lines between jobs traditionally dominated by men or women.

MPs Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast) and Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) asked that tripartite guidelines on flexible work arrangements, which are to be introduced by 2024, be accelerated.

“We should strike when the iron is hot … and roll out the guidelines when many employers are still fresh from having majority of their workforce telecommuting,” Mr Yong said.

To this, Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang said that it was important to take a “calibrated and enabling approach” to enhance access to flexible work arrangements.

“We need to equip employers with capabilities to manage a more flexible workplace, not just remote work,” she said, pointing out that more than 10,000 companies have already adopted the tripartite standard on flexible work arrangements, covering more than one in four employees here.