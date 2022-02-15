Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Watch live: MPs debate Committee of Privileges' report on Raeesah Khan, WP leaders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live Singapore

Watch live: MPs debate Committee of Privileges' report on Raeesah Khan, WP leaders

Parliament debates a Committee of Privileges report on the conduct of ex-MP Raeesah Khan and Workers' Party leaders Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap and Sylvia Lim, after it was found that Ms Khan repeated a lie to the House last year.

Watch live: MPs debate Committee of Privileges' report on Raeesah Khan, WP leaders

Workers' Party (WP) vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, former member Raeesah Khan, WP leader Pritam Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim at the Committee of Privileges hearings (Images: gov.sg/YouTube)

15 Feb 2022 03:34PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 03:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15) will debate the findings and recommendations from a Committee of Privileges (COP) inquiry into the conduct of former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan, after the COP found Ms Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for telling untruths to Parliament twice last year. 

The House will also vote on recommendations by the COP. The committee has proposed fines totaling S$35,000 for Ms Khan. Additionally, it recommended that WP chief Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigations and to consider if criminal proceedings should take place, in light of their conduct before the COP. 

WATCH LIVE:

Related:

Source: CNA

Related Topics

Raeesah Khan Singapore Parliament Workers Party Pritam Singh Faisal Manap

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us