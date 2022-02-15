Watch live: MPs debate Committee of Privileges' report on Raeesah Khan, WP leaders

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15) will debate the findings and recommendations from a Committee of Privileges (COP) inquiry into the conduct of former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan, after the COP found Ms Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for telling untruths to Parliament twice last year.



The House will also vote on recommendations by the COP. The committee has proposed fines totaling S$35,000 for Ms Khan. Additionally, it recommended that WP chief Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigations and to consider if criminal proceedings should take place, in light of their conduct before the COP.



WATCH LIVE: