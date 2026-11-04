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Parliament debates proposed amendments to Transboundary Haze Pollution Act
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Parliament debates proposed amendments to Transboundary Haze Pollution Act

Parliament is debating proposed amendments to the transboundary haze law after Singapore was hit by its worst haze episode since 2015.

Parliament debates proposed amendments to Transboundary Haze Pollution Act

The haze situation in Marina Bay on Oct 13, 2026. (File photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

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04 Nov 2026 01:42PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2026 03:05PM)
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SINGAPORE: Parliament is debating proposed amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA).

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu previously said that Singapore was looking to strengthen existing haze-related legislation, including the THPA, to address enforcement gaps, strengthen corporate accountability and enhance Singapore's ability to investigate and take decisive action against those responsible for transboundary haze.

To that end, she has introduced the Transboundary Haze Pollution (Amendment) Bill in parliament.

The proposed amendments would, among other things, give authorities stronger powers to take action against companies and other entities that contribute to transboundary haze pollution. Fines for such conduct would also be increased significantly.

Follow our live coverage of the debate:

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Source: CNA/kg

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parliament haze Transboundary Haze Pollution Act
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