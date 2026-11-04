Parliament debates proposed amendments to Transboundary Haze Pollution Act

SINGAPORE: Parliament is debating proposed amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA).

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu previously said that Singapore was looking to strengthen existing haze-related legislation, including the THPA, to address enforcement gaps, strengthen corporate accountability and enhance Singapore's ability to investigate and take decisive action against those responsible for transboundary haze.

To that end, she has introduced the Transboundary Haze Pollution (Amendment) Bill in parliament.

The proposed amendments would, among other things, give authorities stronger powers to take action against companies and other entities that contribute to transboundary haze pollution. Fines for such conduct would also be increased significantly.

Follow our live coverage of the debate: