Safeguarding parliamentary democracy needs integrity, courage and 'the right people': Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE: Singapore's parliamentary democracy cannot be protected by laws alone – it requires integrity, courage and "the right people" in office, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said on Friday (Feb 27).

Speaking in parliament, she pointed to recent events on the global stage that have created a sense that democracy is under siege, and warned that Singapore is not immune.

“In some other countries, which have long been regarded as leading democracies, there is a sense that systems are breaking down, trust has been eroded, and once revered institutions have been rendered ineffective, compromised or even under direct attack,” she said.

She identified polarisation, populism, political contestation and performative politics as symptoms of democratic decline – trends visible both inside and outside parliaments around the world.

“We can be thankful that our parliamentary democracy is not in such a parlous state. This is not because we are immune to such dangers, we are as vulnerable to these political pitfalls as any other society,” she said.

Singapore has so far avoided such pitfalls because the country, and in particular, successive People's Action Party (PAP) governments, have maintained high standards and important fundamentals, she said.

“But this is not to say it cannot happen to us in the future, and it takes very little to get onto the slippery slope,” she warned.

Proper laws and respect for the rule of law are necessary foundations, she said, but not sufficient on their own, she said.

“Democracies can only be safe when the parliamentarians, in whose hands democracy is entrusted, act honourably and with integrity, and who, when things go wrong, have the courage and the sense of shame to accept accountability for matters within their responsibility and their personal conduct.”

The country needs parliamentarians with “competence, commitment and conscience on both sides of the House”.

“In government, we need competent people who understand the fundamentals of governance and can master the difficult task of running a country,” Ms Indranee said.

“In opposition, we need competent people who understand the issues, ask the right questions and hold not only the government but also themselves to the same high standards of integrity and accountability.

“We need parliamentarians who are committed, will stay the course and are able to put country before party.”