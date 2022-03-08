NCMP Leong Mun Wai's comments in contempt of Parliament: Deputy House Leader Zaqy

SINGAPORE: Comments posted on Facebook by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai are in contempt of Parliament, said Deputy Leader of the House Zaqy Mohamad.

In Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 8), Mr Zaqy asked the Progress Singapore Party MP to formally apologise after he wrote in a Facebook post that the Speaker of Parliament had not allowed him to speak in Parliament using the debate cut-off time "as an excuse".

Mr Zagy said the post, put up by Mr Leong on Monday, had suggested that Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin deliberately did not call on Mr Leong to speak during Monday's parliamentary debate "for improper reasons".

At the end of the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Committee of Supply (COS) session on Monday, Mr Leong had asked repeatedly to make a clarification following the ministry's presentation of its programmes, but was told that time was up.

Later that evening, he wrote a Facebook post and put up a video of the exchange in Parliament to complain about not being given the chance to speak.

"Mr Leong's post and his video have impugned the speaker and the process of Parliament, and it misrepresented how the COS proceedings for MOM were ended yesterday," said Mr Zaqy, who is also Senior Minister of State for Defence and for Manpower.

"And this is by suggesting that you could have called on Mr Leong, but deliberately did not do so for improper reasons.

"Now this is dishonourable and a contempt of Parliament. It breaches the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act."

LEONG ASKED TO APOLOGISE

Mr Zaqy on Tuesday asked Mr Leong to "do the proper thing", and take down the video, Facebook post and earlier comments, as well as to apologise before the House and on Facebook.

He also specified the exact wording Mr Leong should use to apologise for his social media posts and requested that Mr Leong comply by the end of Tuesday's Parliament sitting.

"Thereafter Parliament can decide whether and if so, what further steps may be necessary, depending on how Mr Leong responds to my request," he said.

"I note that the Member is not in Chambers, we will formally notify him of this statement and my request to ensure that it is brought to his notice."