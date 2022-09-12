MPs call for more support for teachers, special bonus to recognise hard work during COVID-19 pandemic

However, the unions believe that the Education Ministry could do more to implement policies to address teachers’ concerns, including ones that would “set a baseline” for school practices, said Mr Abdul Samad, who is the vice-president of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

Assistant secretary-general of NTUC Patrick Tay (PAP-Pioneer SMC) said while he welcomed the pay bumps for MOE officers, he hoped the salary increases and improved retention benefits could also be extended to all other educators, including those in polytechnics and Institutes for Technical Education (ITEs).

“I am happy to share that some unionised companies in the private education sector have also done a review and given salary adjustments,” he added.

“We hope that the rest of the players in the private education sphere, which includes early childhood, student care, autonomous universities, and PEIs (private education institutes), will also do likewise and review their salaries to ensure that their overall salary packages remain competitive, and also to help those who need to cope with the rising cost of living."

Some trainers and lecturers in private education institutes are independent contractors, or gig workers, and a review of their compensation and benefits is also timely, said Mr Tay.

“All these will go a long way to give an assurance to our educators that whether they're from the public and private sectors, their role in educating our future generations is recognised and valued,” he added.

The salaries of student care educators are “disproportionately low” compared to the deliverables and expectations from parents, said Mr Tay.

“There are minimal progression opportunities for this group of educators. I hope that we can do more to uplift the profession of this group of educators and help raise the salary and progression of these student care educators,” he added.

Mr Abdul Samad called upon MOE to consider giving teachers a special bonus to recognise their effort in “managing extraordinary workload and stress during the pandemic”.

“This gesture is also similar (to the one) given by Ministry of Health for all their healthcare personnel in managing the pandemic,” he added.