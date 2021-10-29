Electricity retailers' exit and COVID-19 situation among issues to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: The recent exit of electricity retailers in Singapore and the current COVID-19 situation will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Nov 1).

Members of Parliament submitted questions related to the exit of electricity retailers in Singapore, ranging from affected consumers, the impact of the current energy crunch on the country, to electricity prices.

MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) submitted questions on the current state of the retail electricity market in Singapore, its impact on consumers and businesses and how electricity can be kept affordable for them.

MP Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang) wanted to know if additional assistance will be given to low-income families to cope with the rise in electricity prices and what impact the energy supply crunch in China and India will have on prices in Singapore.

MP Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok) asked the Minister for Trade and Industry what steps it will take to maintain a competitive electricity market in Singapore and its assessment of the business viability of the remaining electricity retailers.

MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) asked the Trade and Industry Minister for causes of the sharp fluctuation in the spot prices of electricity since July 2021. Ms Lim also asked for the Ministry of Trade and Industry's assessment of the continued viability of the Open Electricity Market for households.