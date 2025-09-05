Parliament reopens with swearing-in of MPs; Speaker Seah Kian Peng warns against 'playing to the gallery'
While MPs can scrutinise and criticise policies vigorously, they should also spell out the trade-offs and offer alternatives for consideration, Mr Seah said.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s 15th Parliament opened on Friday (Sep 5) with the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of 94 elected Members of Parliament (MPs), along with two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs).
Three MPs were not present at the swearing-in ceremony: Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua, and Ms Sylvia Lim. They will be sworn in at a later date.
This comes almost five months after the 14th Parliament was dissolved on Apr 15 ahead of this year’s General Election.
Speaker Seah Kian Peng, who was re-elected to his post on Friday, said in his speech that this parliament has the largest number of MPs in Singapore’s history, including a record number of women.
"We have indeed come far from our first Parliament," he noted.
The Speaker presides over the sittings of the House and enforces the rules for the orderly conduct of parliamentary business, deciding who has the right to speak and putting the questions for the House to debate and vote on.
Mr Seah is the 11th Speaker of Parliament.
It was first announced on Jun 20 that Mr Seah, MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, would be nominated for re-election. He has held the position since 2023 following the resignation of former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin due to an extramarital affair.
AVOID PLAYING TO THE GALLERY
In his speech, Mr Seah said he was confident that debates in this term of parliament would be "robust and spirited".
However, he said he hoped to see "fewer advisories from the Chair" and called for MPs to be present, prepared and accountable during sittings.
"Keep your speeches, your questions, your clarifications and your replies clear, succinct and concise — minimum words, maximum impact. Avoid needless repetition. Once is enough for Hansard," he said, referring to the official transcripts of parliamentary proceedings.
While MPs can scrutinise and criticise policies vigorously, they should also set out the trade-offs clearly and offer alternatives for consideration, said Mr Seah.
"In the course of debate we can change our positions and agree. Likewise, we can agree to disagree," he said.
"And yes, please resist playing to the gallery. This is the House of Parliament, not livestream on TikTok."
Mr Seah also urged parliamentarians not to neglect their own self-care amid the heavy demands of their duties.
He added that he was "deeply humbled" to be re-elected as Speaker and that he would be an "impartial and effective" one, representing parliament with dignity.
Echoing his speech back when he first became Speaker on Aug 2, 2023, Mr Seah said that debates will be "spirited and sometimes, I'm sure, heated" in the months and years ahead. "That is part of a working democratic society," he noted.
"But let us always uphold the decorum of this House. Treat each other with respect and never forget our paramount duty – to serve the people of Singapore with integrity and conviction," he said.
"It is through the workings of this chamber that we can ensure a cohesive and fulfilling future for our country, and build a more caring, more giving, more compassionate and inclusive community for our children and grandchildren."
After Mr Seah was elected, the MPs took their oaths.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was first up, vowing to preserve, protect and defend Singapore's Constitution. He was followed by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Coordinating Ministers K Shanmugam, Chan Chun Sing and Ong Ye Kung.
Cabinet ministers, political officeholders, opposition MPs and backbenchers came next in batches. Some took their oaths in Malay, Chinese and Tamil.
A total of 32 MPs took their oaths for the first time. This is the largest number of new faces sworn-in for a new term of parliament.
The Workers’ Party is the only opposition party in parliament this term with 10 elected MPs and two NCMPs – Ms Eileen Chong and Mr Andre Low.
LEADERS OF HOUSE, OPPOSITION PAY TRIBUTE
Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said in a tribute to the re-elected Speaker that she was confident that Mr Seah will oversee proceedings with fairness and even-handedness, as he had done in the previous term of government.
Speaking as Leader of the House, she noted that Mr Seah previously presided over Singapore's busiest parliament, which debated a record 17 adjournment motions, answered over 2,400 parliamentary questions and debated 50 bills - the highest number in six years.
"In your maiden speech as Speaker two years ago, you reminded members that our words here and our work here, live on far beyond us. We must, therefore, remember and bear the weight of our office with dignity and a constant sense of duty," she said.
I'm sure that in this successive term as Speaker, you will continue to keep us steady on this course."
In his speech, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said that with Singapore undergoing a transition due to "significant external uncertainty and pressing domestic concerns", this term of parliament is likely to be a very busy place, with both the opposition and government backbenchers expected to play greater roles in scrutinising government policy and speaking up for Singaporeans.
"Sir, the parliament you preside over will have to ensure that the voices of Singaporeans are heard in this chamber, so as to serve the country we all call home, throughout this parliamentary term," said the WP chief.
"Singaporeans will have concerns and questions about the nation's direction. More conversation, debate, openness and transparency will be the order of the day."
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated that all 97 elected MPs were present for the swearing-in ceremony. That is incorrect: Parliament has advised that Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Eric Chua and Mr Tan Kiat How were absent and will be sworn in at a later date. We apologise for the error.