Parliament reopens with swearing-in of MPs; Speaker Seah Kian Peng warns against 'playing to the gallery'

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s 15th Parliament opened on Friday (Sep 5) with the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of 94 elected Members of Parliament (MPs), along with two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs).

Three MPs were not present at the swearing-in ceremony: Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua, and Ms Sylvia Lim. They will be sworn in at a later date.

This comes almost five months after the 14th Parliament was dissolved on Apr 15 ahead of this year’s General Election.

Speaker Seah Kian Peng, who was re-elected to his post on Friday, said in his speech that this parliament has the largest number of MPs in Singapore’s history, including a record number of women.

"We have indeed come far from our first Parliament," he noted.

The Speaker presides over the sittings of the House and enforces the rules for the orderly conduct of parliamentary business, deciding who has the right to speak and putting the questions for the House to debate and vote on.

Mr Seah is the 11th Speaker of Parliament.

It was first announced on Jun 20 that Mr Seah, MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, would be nominated for re-election. He has held the position since 2023 following the resignation of former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin due to an extramarital affair.