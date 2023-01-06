Parliament to discuss Singapore's response to global COVID-19 situation, including expected China travel surge

SINGAPORE: Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung will deliver a ministerial statement on Singapore's response to the current global COVID-19 situation at the next Parliament sitting, which starts on Monday (Jan 9).

Concerns over the impact of China easing its travel restrictions - while dealing with a surge in COVID-19 infections - will also be discussed, with Members of Parliament (MPs) raising questions about visitors from the country.

MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) asked about measures in place to prevent a new wave of COVID-19 infections in Singapore should a new virus variant emerge, and also whether an additional dose of COVID-19 booster vaccination would be necessary, especially for the elderly.

MP Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong) wanted to know the Ministry of Health's (MOH) latest assessment of the risk of a new and more dangerous COVID-19 variant emerging, and whether the ministry could provide an update on the country’s preparedness for novel pandemics in 2023.

MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) asked if the transport ministry had any plans to temporarily enhance COVID-19 measures at Changi Airport for flights entering from China.