Parliament to discuss OCBC phishing scam, Flight Information Region Agreement with Indonesia

SINGAPORE: The recent phishing scam affecting hundreds of OCBC customers will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Feb 14), with many Members of Parliament filing questions on the matter.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (PAP-MacPherson) asked about the measures to help victims who lost their life savings through phishing scams and whether there will be a review on the use of one-time passwords for banking transactions.

MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) was among those who asked for an update on the review of the liability framework on scam transactions.

He also asked if the Monetary Authority of Singapore will consider requiring banks to have a dedicated 24-hour hotline to quickly respond to fraudulent activities.

Non-constituency MP Hazel Poa submitted questions about the lapses that resulted in OCBC customers being scammed and what measures will the Government take to prevent this from happening again.

Other issues on the agenda include the Flight Information Region (FIR) Agreement between Singapore and Indonesia, with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) submitting questions on the statue of the FIRs should both governments fail to come to a new agreement after 25 years.

Minister for Transport S Iswaran is due to deliver a ministerial statement on the matter.