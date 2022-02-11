Parliament to discuss OCBC phishing scam, Flight Information Region Agreement with Indonesia
SINGAPORE: The recent phishing scam affecting hundreds of OCBC customers will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Feb 14), with many Members of Parliament filing questions on the matter.
Ms Tin Pei Ling (PAP-MacPherson) asked about the measures to help victims who lost their life savings through phishing scams and whether there will be a review on the use of one-time passwords for banking transactions.
MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) was among those who asked for an update on the review of the liability framework on scam transactions.
He also asked if the Monetary Authority of Singapore will consider requiring banks to have a dedicated 24-hour hotline to quickly respond to fraudulent activities.
Non-constituency MP Hazel Poa submitted questions about the lapses that resulted in OCBC customers being scammed and what measures will the Government take to prevent this from happening again.
Other issues on the agenda include the Flight Information Region (FIR) Agreement between Singapore and Indonesia, with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) submitting questions on the statue of the FIRs should both governments fail to come to a new agreement after 25 years.
Minister for Transport S Iswaran is due to deliver a ministerial statement on the matter.
MP Denise Phua (PAP-Jalan Besar) submitted a question in view of the recent deaths of the 11-year-old brothers in Upper Bukit Timah, asking what lessons can be learnt on the protection of children with special needs, as well as support for caregivers.
After several electricity retailers ceased operations last year, MP Jessica Tan asked about the support that can be extended to small- and medium-sized businesses that have had to move back to SP Services' wholesale electricity plan.
Four Bills will be introduced in Parliament, including the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Bill and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Amendment) Bill.
Parliament is also expected to debate the Committee of Privileges' (COP) report on the complaint made against former WP MP Raeesah Khan for lying in the House.
The WP has said that Mr Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament.