Rising COVID-19 cases, home recovery scheme and foreign interference Bill to be discussed in Parliament
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s rising COVID-19 cases and how authorities are managing the situation will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Oct 4).
Many Members of Parliament submitted questions related to the pandemic, ranging from the implementation of the home recovery scheme to booster jabs and home-based learning for students.
MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast) asked whether the healthcare system has “adequate capacity”, and whether the current measures are effective in ensuring that Singapore is prepared for COVID-19 to be treated as endemic.
MP Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar) submitted questions on the number of people who have completed the home recovery scheme without affecting other family members, whether there is enough manpower to support the scheme and whether the disbursement of antigen rapid test kits has been timely and sufficient for families recovering at home.
MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) asked whether the Government is reviewing the implementation of quarantine orders and stay-home notice to improve communication with affected households.
On the antigen rapid test kits given to households, MP Ang Wei Neng asked if the Government will consider providing more kits and whether it will work with distributors to lower the retail prices of these test kits.
MP Darryl David (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) asked for an update on the recent period of home-based learning for primary school students and the impact on their learning and development.
Among other issues on the agenda, MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-MacPherson) asked if there has been an increase in migrant domestic workers requesting transfers before the end of their contract.
The Workers’ Party’s proposed amendments to the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill will also be discussed. It said it disagreed with the current form of the Bill, citing the need for greater clarity and transparency.
Several Bills will be introduced, including the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment) Bill.
Among those up for second reading are the Sedition (Repeal) Bill and the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill.