Rising COVID-19 cases, home recovery scheme and foreign interference Bill to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s rising COVID-19 cases and how authorities are managing the situation will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Oct 4).

Many Members of Parliament submitted questions related to the pandemic, ranging from the implementation of the home recovery scheme to booster jabs and home-based learning for students.

MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast) asked whether the healthcare system has “adequate capacity”, and whether the current measures are effective in ensuring that Singapore is prepared for COVID-19 to be treated as endemic.

MP Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar) submitted questions on the number of people who have completed the home recovery scheme without affecting other family members, whether there is enough manpower to support the scheme and whether the disbursement of antigen rapid test kits has been timely and sufficient for families recovering at home.

MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) asked whether the Government is reviewing the implementation of quarantine orders and stay-home notice to improve communication with affected households.