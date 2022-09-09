Parliament to discuss new work pass, cannabis and spate of fires in HDB flats

SINGAPORE: A newly announced work pass that targets top talent and high-earners is among some of the issues to be discussed at the next Parliament sitting on Monday (Sep 12).

More than 10 parliamentary questions on the new Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass were filed and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng is expected to address the issue in a ministerial statement titled Strengthening Singapore's Position as a Global Hub for Talent.

The pass will be open to talent from any sector who earns a monthly salary of at least S$30,000, or have “outstanding achievements” in the areas of science and technology, arts and culture, research and academia, or sports.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked how many such work passes the Government intends to issue and how this may affect job opportunities for Singaporeans. He also wants to know about the objective criteria set for applicants who do not meet the S$30,000 salary threshold.

MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked whether measures are in place to ensure Singaporeans are not disadvantaged, as holders of this work pass are allowed to work for multiple companies in Singapore at any one time. He also asked about preventing fraudulent applications.

Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa asked how many Singapore citizens and permanent residents would be in direct competition with pass holders for jobs.