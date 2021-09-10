Parliament to discuss Yale-NUS closure, 'irregularities' in ministry records

SINGAPORE: Updates on the "possible irregularities" found in several audited documents by the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO), as well as the merger between Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP) are among the issues that will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Sep 13).

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) submitted questions on the action that will be taken following the discovery of the altered and falsified documents in several ministries and statutory board. He also asked for updates on the investigations around these cases.

Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked why such lapses kept recurring and which were the ministries and agencies that have been repeatedly called out by the AGO.

MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) submitted a question on the reason behind the Housing and Development Board (HDB) making "erroneous" payments of CPF housing grants to ineligible applicants and how HDB plans to improve its controls of payment processes.

Several MPs filed questions on the merger between Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP). MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) asked if the merger would affect the "innovative and open" liberal arts curriculum as well as the international make-up of the students and the faculty of the New College.