Parliament to discuss Yale-NUS closure, 'irregularities' in ministry records

SINGAPORE: Updates on the "possible irregularities" found in several audited documents by the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO), as well as the merger between Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP) are among the issues that will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (Sep 13).
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) submitted questions on the action that will be taken following the discovery of the altered and falsified documents in several ministries and statutory board. He also asked for updates on the investigations around these cases.
Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked why such lapses kept recurring and which were the ministries and agencies that have been repeatedly called out by the AGO.
MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) submitted a question on the reason behind the Housing and Development Board (HDB) making "erroneous" payments of CPF housing grants to ineligible applicants and how HDB plans to improve its controls of payment processes.
Several MPs filed questions on the merger between Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP). MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) asked if the merger would affect the "innovative and open" liberal arts curriculum as well as the international make-up of the students and the faculty of the New College.
MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) filed questions on whether financial factors were at play in the decision to combine the two programmes and how NUS was planning to ensure that the Yale-NUS degree retains its value in the future.
On Singapore's COVID-19 vaccination programme, MP Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang) asked the Minister for Health if there were plans to wind down the vaccination centres islandwide when the vaccination rate of 80 per cent is reached.
MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) submitted a question on whether the Health Ministry would review the speed of relaxing measures and the opening up of borders.
MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) filed a parliamentary motion to address the issue of secondhand smoke in homes.
Six Bills will be introduced, including the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill and the Private Security Industry (Amendment) Bill.
Four Bills will be read for a second time, including the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill. If passed, the maximum jail term for outrage of modesty will be raised from two to three years.