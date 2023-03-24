Singapore parliament takes mid-term break, to reconvene on Apr 10

Parliament will restart on Apr 10 with the President’s Address, which will be delivered by Madam Halimah Yacob at 8.30pm.

In her address, the President will announce the priorities, policies and programmes of the government for the remainder of the current term of office.

The House will then debate these policies and programmes in its debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address.

This will be President Halimah's last opening address to parliament for the current term of her presidency, as a presidential election is due by September 2023.

This is the 13th time parliament has been prorogued since Singapore's independence.