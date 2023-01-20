MPs file slew of questions on SPH Media's inflated circulation numbers for February Parliament sitting

SINGAPORE: The inflation of SPH Media Trust's circulation figures will get an airing in Parliament when it sits again on Feb 6, as members of Parliament (MPs) from various parties have filed questions on the issue.

SPH Media had said on Jan 9 that the daily circulation numbers of its titles were found to have been inflated by between 85,000 and 95,000, including instances where copies were printed, counted for circulation and then destroyed.

SPH Media is the publisher of newspapers including The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

The Workers' Party posted its list of 17 parliamentary questions for the upcoming seating on its party Facebook page on Friday (Jan 20), seven of which are about SPH Media.

Among them is one from Ms He Ting Ru of Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), who asked the Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo whether those involved in initiating and perpetuating the inflation circulation figures have been referred to the police for further investigations.

She also asked if there will be actions taken against SPH Media Trust to hold it accountable for the errors.

Fellow party member Gerald Giam of Aljunied GRC wanted to know the total number of newspaper copies that were printed, counted and destroyed by SPH Media or its predecessor company during the entire scheme.

He also asked for the estimated total weight of paper used and the resultant environmental impact.

People's Action Party (PAP) MPs have also filed parliamentary questions on the issue, including Mr Darryl David, MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC.

He asked Mrs Teo if the Government could provide insight from the internal report received from SPH Media regarding the alleged inconsistencies in their circulation data.

He also wanted to know how these inconsistencies could impact the Government's committment to fund the organisation.

Meanwhile, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has called for an independent inquiry into the case in a post on Facebook, adding that its non-constituency MPs will pursue this in Parliament to continue oversight over public expenditures.

Separately, on Friday, Mrs Teo told reporters in Davos — where she is attending the World Economic Forum — that the matter "will be addressed in Parliament and in due course".