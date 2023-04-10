Singapore must broaden meritocracy, rethink approach to education and work: President Halimah

Over the next two weeks, the ministries are expected to release their addenda and parliament will debate the President's Address, which will be Mdm Halimah's last for her current term of the presidency. The next presidential election is due by September 2023.

Mdm Halimah said that meritocracy has provided opportunities, but as the country prospers, those who have already done well will naturally seek to pass on their advantages to their children.

"We will do our utmost to combat this tendency. We must not allow advantages and privileges to become entrenched and persist over generations. This would weaken and fracture our society," she said.

The President said Singapore must re-examine how society rewards different skills and talents, and accord greater value to those who are skilled with their hands, as well as those with the social and empathetic traits to excel in jobs such as caregiving or community service.

At the same time, Singapore will step up support for the disadvantaged and vulnerable segments in society, such as lower-income workers and families, as well as people with disabilities, so they can pursue their aspirations, she said.

"Every Singaporean must have the opportunity to take on work they find fulfilling and meaningful, build on their talents, give of their best, and be rewarded fairly for it," she added.

This is one of four values the President said will shape the government's agenda. The others are: Strengthening social safety nets, building a smart and liveable city and deepening Singaporeans’ sense of shared identity and mutual responsibility towards one another.