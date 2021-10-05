Parliament repeals Sedition Act, amends Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code to cover relevant aspects

SINGAPORE: Parliament voted to repeal the Sedition Act on Tuesday (Oct 5), while amending the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code to cover aspects of the Act that “continue to be relevant”.

The Sedition Act has been in existence since 1938, and criminalises conduct with seditious tendencies including promoting disaffection against the Government and feelings of ill-will and hostility between different races or classes.

Some aspects of the Sedition Act are “no longer relevant and have not been relevant for a long time”, Law Minister K Shanmugam told the House on Tuesday.

“For instance, the excitement of disaffection against the Government shouldn’t be criminalised. I think if it is, a lot of people, including many in this house, would be considered criminals.

“But it hasn’t been done away with sooner, because some of the other provisions were relevant,” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs.

He noted that over time, there were other laws that covered some of the seditious tendencies outlined in the Act.

But there is one aspect of the Sedition Act that is not covered in any other legislation, namely conduct that promotes feelings of ill-will and hostility between different groups of the population, he said.

“We will be making related amendments to the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure that that aspect, to safeguard social cohesion in Singapore, is maintained,” he said.