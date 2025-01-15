Parliament seeks to attract more viewers with simpler language and a metaverse in the works
Sessions are “extremely important” to every Singaporean, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng tells CNA.
SINGAPORE: A metaverse and simpler language are among the initiatives Singapore’s Parliament is exploring in the hopes that they will make proceedings more accessible to the layman.
The metaverse is in its initial phase, and is expected to involve an interactive, gamified experience hosted on virtual universe Roblox, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng told CNA.
“The aim is to make parliament more relatable to youths, allowing them to explore Parliament House and learn about parliamentary proceedings through engaging and educational gameplay,” he said.
He added that more details will be shared as the project progresses.
Words used in the House will also be easier to understand.
For instance, during the most recent sitting last week, instead of saying “as many as are of that opinion, say ‘aye’” – which is also used in the United Kingdom Parliament – the Speaker said: “Those who agree, say ‘aye’”.
“We've always been trying to reach out more to demystify what happens in parliament (and) at the same time, educate the public on what parliament is all about, how laws are being made,” said Mr Seah, who was elected to his post in August 2023.
APPEAL TO SINGAPOREANS
Parliament discusses issues that affect Singaporeans’ lives, Mr Seah noted.
“Whether young or old, (parliamentary proceedings are) extremely important to every Singaporean, because whatever is decided here, laws that are passed here or not, these affect Singaporeans and their families,” he said.
“Therefore it is important that everyone takes active interest in what goes on in parliament.”
He pointed out that sessions have been streamed live since 2021.
He encouraged those who are interested in particular topics being discussed to watch the entire debate surrounding it.
“Sometimes, when you summarise, certain things are lost. I know that takes time (and patience) but if it's something which is close to your heart, I think it's worth the time to invest in tuning into it,” he said.
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024
The halls of parliament debated 50 bills in 2024, the highest number in six years.
Over 2,400 questions were also filed, more than the over 2,300 the previous year. Topics ranged from scams to special needs to artificial intelligence.
Each sitting takes weeks to prepare and includes making rounds in the chamber which involve technical checks, Mr Seah said.
He noted that some of last year's highlights for him included the Platform Workers' Bill, which 26 Members of Parliament (MPs) debated over two days before it was passed.
Calling it a milestone and the first of its kind in the world, Mr Seah said: “These are very, very significant things (and) we should not under-appreciate the amount of work that went behind it.”
The legislation gives delivery riders better insurance coverage and higher Central Provident Fund contributions for retirement.
Parliament was also a site for diplomatic engagements, with 42 visits by foreign delegates, including Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who became the first king of Malaysia and first royalty to visit Parliament House when a sitting was in session on May 7.
THE YEAR AHEAD
Mr Seah is not expecting 2025 to be any less busy.
With sittings getting longer, sometimes going late into the night, he hopes members will know when to end a debate.
“There will be occasions where … different parties have different views. It's okay. We can agree or agree to disagree,” he said.
“We also need to all learn to listen to each other more, because sometimes … both sides could be talking across each other, and if you keep doing that, the gap (between the MPs) remains,” he added.
He said that MPs should not continue repeating their points, and should find a way to move on so as to make time for other important matters that are waiting to be raised.
He added that with Singapore entering election season soon, he hopes that MPs do not try to use parliament to play to the gallery.
However, with Singapore having to head to the polls by November, it is likely that the chambers will witness some grandstanding, said Associate Professor Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University's School of Law, who is also a former Nominated MP.
"We can expect MPs across the aisle to participate more and also to be more vigorous in the way they put forth their arguments," he told CNA's Singapore Tonight.