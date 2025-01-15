Parliament seeks to attract more viewers with simpler language and a metaverse in the works

SINGAPORE: A metaverse and simpler language are among the initiatives Singapore’s Parliament is exploring in the hopes that they will make proceedings more accessible to the layman.

The metaverse is in its initial phase, and is expected to involve an interactive, gamified experience hosted on virtual universe Roblox, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng told CNA.

“The aim is to make parliament more relatable to youths, allowing them to explore Parliament House and learn about parliamentary proceedings through engaging and educational gameplay,” he said.

He added that more details will be shared as the project progresses.

Words used in the House will also be easier to understand.

For instance, during the most recent sitting last week, instead of saying “as many as are of that opinion, say ‘aye’” – which is also used in the United Kingdom Parliament – the Speaker said: “Those who agree, say ‘aye’”.

“We've always been trying to reach out more to demystify what happens in parliament (and) at the same time, educate the public on what parliament is all about, how laws are being made,” said Mr Seah, who was elected to his post in August 2023.