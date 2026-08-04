Parliamentary clerks to get retention payments after commission flags rising attrition

The MXS adjustments gave eligible officers pay raises of 2 per cent to 9 per cent from Aug 1, with no adjustments for those who already have competitive salaries.

Tuesday's motion is based on the recommendations of a Jul 27 report by the Commission on Parliament Staff, which was chaired by Speaker Seah Kian Peng.

Introducing the motion, Ms Indranee said that parliament's staff comprises the Clerk of Parliament and the officers who assist him, such as parliamentary clerks and the language service officers who interpret proceedings.

On top of adjusting parliamentary officers' salaries in line with the MXS, the commission further proposed a retention payment component for parliamentary clerks.

It said this component is meant to attract good candidates and retain competent officers.

In their report, the commission described parliamentary clerks as "a small group of specialists in parliamentary practice and legal procedure".

They said that attrition has risen among these clerks, even as the volume and complexity of parliamentary work have increased over the years.

Each departure disproportionately affects the operational effectiveness of the parliamentary secretariat and incurs a substantial replacement cost, given the extensive training required, said the commission.

At the same time, recruitment has become difficult, especially of qualified legal professionals who would be effective in parliamentary secretariat roles, they added.

Parliamentary clerks will start receiving the retention payment component from Sep 1.

It will be a fixed quantum for each grade of officer, roughly equivalent to 1.5 to 1.75 months' salary a year, or 8 per cent to 10 per cent of the annual salary package.

Entry-level parliamentary clerks will receive a payout after every year of service.

Eligible parliamentary clerks who are recognised for their competence will receive a payout after every three years.

The retention payment is capped at 20 years of service, and it will be given as a one-off ex-gratia payment to existing officers as a transitional arrangement.

Following Ms Indranee's speech, current and former deputy speakers rose to voice their support for the motion.

Former Deputy Speaker Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast) said major legislation now routinely involves "extensive clause by clause scrutiny" and complex amendments.

Parliamentary sittings regularly see more than 100 parliamentary questions filed, and parliamentary clerks must manage tighter timelines and a broader range of legislative issues than ever before, she noted.

Deputy Speaker Christopher De Souza said parliamentary clerks advise on parliamentary procedure and examine parliamentary documents to ensure compliance with the Constitution, parliament's Standing Orders and established practice.

They also support the proceedings of parliamentary committees and maintain authoritative parliamentary records, he added.

"Because what we debate here could well become law, because national policies are fine-tuned in this House, I think we ought to take a moment to credit our parliament clerks and secretariat and staff and the translators for all their hard work," he said.