Part-time home cleaning scheme expanded to include basic child care, elder care

SINGAPORE: A scheme that allows companies to hire migrant workers to provide part-time domestic services such as home cleaning and car washing has been expanded to include basic child care and elder care services.

From Wednesday (Mar 15), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will launch a two-year pilot programme to expand the scope of the Household Services Scheme (HSS). The scheme was launched as a pilot in 2017 before it was formalised in 2021 and made permanent.

Companies on the pilot will be able to hire more migrant workers to provide such services to households, the ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This will primarily benefit families that require such domestic support for only a few hours a day or week and give them more options to meet their household needs."

According to MOM, workers from companies on the HSS pilot can work at multiple houses on a part-time basis to provide select household services. Unlike migrant domestic workers who live with their employers and can only work for them, workers from HSS companies do not live in the houses they work at.

A total of 25 companies were selected to participate in the pilot programme, based on their track record and relevant experience in home cleaning or care services, said the Manpower Ministry.

Households can engage these companies to provide basic care services for children above 18 months old and elderly family members.

Under the scheme, these companies are able to employ additional migrant workers and deploy them to perform part-time household services, including assisting children or the elderly with simple personal care tasks.