Demand for part-time home cleaning services spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Late last year, Mr Marcus Lim called up four cleaning companies to ask about part-time housekeeping services. Only two got back to him.

The 38-year-old wanted someone to come in fortnightly to help clean his flat, but the firms told him they did not have the manpower. They would only take the job if he needed weekly cleaning.

“I don't know what that means. I think they wanted regular clients,” he said.

Mr Lim, who works in the media industry, said he then “tapped into the ‘auntie network’” and managed to hire a Singaporean woman who would clean his house twice a month.

Demand for home cleaning services has gone up, with firms reporting a 20 to 50 per cent increase since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Cleaning company Nimbus has seen a "close to 50 per cent surge", largely driven by remote working and more people staying home, said founder and CEO Daniel Thong.

The company has a subsidiary, Rooma, that offers on-demand housekeeping and part-time cleaning services.

HOUSEHOLD SERVICES SCHEME

Another firm, Ministry of Clean, has seen a more modest 20 per cent increase in demand for home cleaning services.

Some of the demand comes from post move-out cleaning as foreign workers leave Singapore, or ad hoc cleaning while families wait for maids that they’ve hired to arrive, said director Rio Goh.

Due to border restrictions, the arrival of migrant domestic workers has been delayed for many families here.

Demand is also rising for disinfection services, including self-disinfecting coating services for homes, the firm said.

Both Nimbus and Ministry of Clean are under the Household Services Scheme. The Manpower Ministry (MOM) formalised the scheme on Sep 1 and made it permanent.