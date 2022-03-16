Disciplinary tribunal dismisses Parti Liyani's complaint against prosecutors

She was initially convicted on Mar 20, 2019 of stealing S$34,000 worth of items from Mr Liew and his family.

A High Court judge overturned the conviction on Sep 4, 2020, outlining several issues with the conviction findings and how the case was handled.

After her acquittal, Ms Parti applied through her lawyer Anil Balchandani for a disciplinary tribunal to be set up to look into the case.

She sought disciplinary proceedings against the two legal service officers who were assigned to the case by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Both prosecutors did not object to a disciplinary tribunal, welcoming “the opportunity to present their account of what transpired and to explain themselves fully”.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon granted leave for the disciplinary tribunal in October 2020.

THE DVD PLAYER

The crux of Ms Parti’s complaint was that Ms Tan and Mr Tan gave the false impression that the DVD player was fully functional when it was not.

Ms Parti’s defence in her trial was that Mr Liew’s wife, Mdm Ng Lai Peng, wanted to throw away the DVD player as it was broken. She said Mdm Ng gave her consent to take it and have it repaired in Indonesia if she wanted to.

Mdm Ng gave evidence during the trial that the machine was not spoilt and that she had never consented to Ms Parti taking it.

During cross-examination of Ms Parti on Sep 26, 2018, the prosecutors used the DVD player to play some images on screen.

This led Ms Parti to concede that the DVD player was fully working. Ms Tan then put it to Ms Parti that she had been lying when she said Mdm Ng told her the device was spoilt.

However, the prosecutors did not disclose to the court that they had faced problems playing a DVD in the player earlier that day, that the player had dual functions - DVD and HDD - and the images played in court came from the HDD source instead.

WORKING OR NOT WORKING

Ms Tan’s defence was that her understanding was “the relevant issue of fact at the trial was whether the device worked or did not work”.

The thought of the device being partially working was “not in her mind at all”.

Ms Tan said that when she tested the DVD player on Sep 26, 2018, her objective was to ascertain whether it was not working at all.

When a disc that was already inside the device failed to play, she “pressed some random buttons”. The device then went into HDD mode and played some video footage. This satisfied her that it was not true the device was not working.

Whether the disc could be played or not was “immaterial” as all she needed to rebut Ms Parti’s defence was to show that the DVD player was working.

Mr Tan similarly said his understanding of the term “spoilt” was that the device was not working.

Both prosecutors also said they believed any problems in playing the DVD could be attributed to the disc rather than the player.