Party suppliers in Singapore see helium prices up by 40% amid Middle East conflict

SINGAPORE: Some party and event supply firms in Singapore say helium prices have surged by as much as 40 per cent, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupts global supply and drives up costs.

Helium is a finite resource typically extracted as a by-product of natural gas production. Major producers include the United States and Qatar, with the latter accounting for about a third of global supply.

Recent attacks on Qatar’s natural gas facilities have disrupted production and exports, tightening supplies of the gas.

Firms say fuel costs are adding to the strain, but for now, they are holding off on raising prices for customers.