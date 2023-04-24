The Big Read: The million-dollar pasar malam industry and Singaporeans' love affair with it

SINGAPORE: Whenever a pasar malam pops up near his neighbourhood, Sengkang resident Gordon Chia would make it a point to visit it almost daily.

“It’s the variety of food, some of which you’ll hardly find elsewhere,” said the 35-year-old, speaking to TODAY on Thursday (Apr 20) afternoon at a pasar malam next to Punggol MRT station in between bites of crispy-fried cuttlefish.

Though he acknowledged that prices of his beloved street food have gone up over the years, Mr Chia said he is still drawn to the variety offered and still buys them frequently to “support local businesses”.

On the other hand, a Yishun resident who wanted to be known only by his first name Kishan, 34, professed that his love for pasar malam, which began in his childhood, has faded through the years.

“When I was in secondary school or even as a younger adult (some years ago), I would make it a point to visit almost daily for vadai,” said Kishan, referring to a fried dough snack popular at night markets.

“But now, even though a pasar malam would appear near my place once in a while and I have to walk through it to get to work or go home, I rarely buy anything,” he said, attributing it to costliness.

“Sometimes, I don’t even take a look around when I walk past.”

For decades, trade fairs such as festive bazaars and neighbourhood pasar malam - Malay for night market - have been a common sight in Singapore.

While these trade fairs took a hiatus during the COVID-19 years, they have since made a return and one organiser has even listed 11 such fairs at various housing estates across the island from this weekend till July this year, each lasting 14 to 16 days.

The bazaars also tend to run the whole day instead of only at night, as the term pasar malam suggests.

These fairs typically constitute a mishmash of stalls selling anything from clothes, toys to plants, and most popularly, food.

Vendors, organisers and customers told TODAY that beyond these goods, the pasar malam provides an avenue for visitors to bond with families and friends.

While these fairs have undergone some positive changes over the years, such as being generally cleaner and having better layouts, other developments are not so welcome. One issue that sticks out in particular, as highlighted by Mr Chia and Kishan, is the escalating prices of the pasar malam offerings.

Vendors interviewed by TODAY blamed the price increases on rising costs, of which rent is a significant one. They cited how daily rates have doubled in some cases since pre-COVID years.

The issue of rental rates drew much public attention yet again recently, as the base rental prices at this year's Ramadan bazaar at Geylang Serai reached as high as about S$25,000 (US$18,700) for some stalls, excluding miscellaneous costs, for the 36-day festive event.

Amid the eyebrow-raising figures, Mr Mohamed Mustaffa Shah Jehan, one of the co-organisers of the bazaar, stressed two key points in an interview with TODAY: First, the bulk of about 800 stall spaces are being rented out at a much lower price of between S$1,000 and S$6,000 for the whole period.

More importantly, the founder of Enniche Global Trading felt the public is unaware of the high costs involved in organising the fair - in the region of almost S$5 million, of which just under half constituted the tender sum. This refers to the amount that organisers had to pay to People’s Association (PA) for the rights to organise the event.