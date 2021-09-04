NParks opens first section of Pasir Panjang Park as part of 'extensive green network' in West Coast

According to Mr Lee, the first section of the park used to be part of a “natural sandy beach” running from Batu Berlayer to the junction of Clementi and West Coast Roads.

It later became Pasir Panjang Wharves and then the Pasir Panjang Container Terminal.

“Special care has been taken to landscape the park to reflect the area’s formerly sandy coastline, and to restore the coastal vegetation that once permeated the area,” said the minister.

“The park will also pay tribute to Pasir Panjang’s history as home to one of Singapore’s major ports, the Pasir Panjang Container Terminal."

The Government previously announced that the container terminal would move to Tuas as part of its plans to transform the Greater Southern Waterfront.

To commemorate the history of the park, horn bollards used at the Tanjong Pagar Terminal since 1972, along with other maritime artefacts, will be displayed in the park.

The next phase of the park’s development will include heritage boards and a heritage gallery featuring old photos of the area contributed by the community.

NParks will also work with the community to plant more trees in the park, design more wayfinding and interpretation signage and demarcate user information on footpaths and cycling paths.

MORE NATURE WAYS AND REWILDING SITES

At the opening, Mr Lee announced plans to further green the West Coast area by 2030.

Plans for the West Coast Green Corridor include enhanced ecological connectivity between the west and the rest of Singapore, greening infrastructure and industrial areas, and more gardens and gardening spaces.

More than 10 "nature ways" will be established in the west, by "enhancing our streetscapes with multi-tiered lush naturalistic plantings”, said the minister.

Nature ways are routes with specific plants to facilitate the movement of birds and butterflies.

“In line with the character of the West Coast area, native coastal species will be used in these plantings," said Mr Lee.

These nature ways will strengthen ecological connectivity by forming a “green corridor” connecting north towards Sungei Buloh and east towards Labrador via the West Coast, said NParks.

In addition, NParks will rewild up to 14 sites near existing nature areas, such as the Southern Ridges and Rail Corridor, said Mr Lee.

This will be done with native trees and plants to “enhance habitats for local biodiversity”.