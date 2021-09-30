More COVID-19 tests, coloured wristbands for workers among enhanced measures at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre

SINGAPORE: Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre will reopen at 3pm on Thursday (Sep 30) after a three-day closure following the detection of COVID-19 cases there.

Enhanced safety management measures at the centre will also take effect from Thursday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release.

The frequency of rostered routine testing for all people working at the wholesale centre has been increased from a 14-day regime to a seven-day regime.

On-arrival testing for trade visitors, which was put in place since August, will also continue.

All tenants and workers entering the centre must now wear coloured wristbands according to the sector they are working in, and will not be allowed to "cross sectors unnecessarily", said SFA.

Controls have also been placed on the number of workers of each tenant who can access the coldroom sector.

The number will be based on factors such as the size of the coldroom they lease and other operational requirements, said SFA.

Workers who access the coldrooms will have to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and have negative tests before they are allowed entry there.

In addition, a maximum capacity of 250 trade visitors will be implemented at Block 13A of the vegetable sector during night trading hours, said the agency.

Prior to reopening, deep cleaning and disinfection of the premises was conducted, said SFA.

Tenant and workers were also required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests, with only those testing negative allowed to resume operations.