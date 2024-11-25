Logo
Singapore

Man injured after shipping container falls on forklift at Pasir Panjang terminal
A 37-year-old forklift operator was taken to a hospital after a shipping container fell on him at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 on Nov 25, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/Patrick Tan)

25 Nov 2024 05:40PM
SINGAPORE: A man was taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on a forklift at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 on Monday (Nov 25) morning.

In response to CNA's queries, PSA Singapore said the incident took place in the container yard at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 at about 6.40am. 

The 37-year-old forklift operator was injured and transported conscious to the National University Hospital, it added.

"PSA is providing help and support to the injured employee. Investigations are ongoing."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 33 Harbour Drive at about 6.55am on Monday.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident circulated on social media and showed the operator lifting a shipping container with the forklift.

As the forklift reverses, a stack of five other containers topple and one of the containers falls on the cabin of the forklift, with the driver tumbling to the ground moments later.

CNA has contacted the police and the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

Source: CNA/rc

