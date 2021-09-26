Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre to close for 3 days after COVID-19 cases detected; 'some' supply disruption expected: SFA

SINGAPORE: Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre will be closed for three days from Monday (Sep 27) afternoon for deep cleaning and disinfection after COVID-19 cases were detected among people who worked at and visited the premises, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The temporary closure is expected to cause "some" disruption to Singapore's fruit and vegetable supply, said SFA in a media release on Sunday.

The centre will close at 3pm on Monday and reopen at 3pm on Sep 30, said SFA.

"SOME" DISRUPTION TO FRUIT AND VEGETABLE SUPPLY EXPECTED

About 30 per cent and 50 per cent of Singapore's fruit and vegetable imports at handled at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre respectively.

"While there will be some disruption to fruits and vegetables supply, this will be only for a very short period as fruits and vegetables stalls at wet markets are usually closed on Mondays," said SFA.

The agency said it is working closely with stakeholders, such as fruits and vegetable associations, affected merchants, as well as importers and retailers, to minimise the impact on Singapore's food supply from the temporary closure.

"Major supermarkets are also making efforts to increase their stocks of fruits and vegetables," said SFA.

Singapore currently imports food from more than 170 regions, they said.

"To ensure the resilience of our food supply, we have adopted a multi-pronged strategy including import diversification, growing overseas and local production," said SFA.

It added that while there may be temporary disruptions to the supply of food during the pandemic, Singapore's supply of food is stable.