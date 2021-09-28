With fewer customers at wet markets, stallholders expect little disruption from Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre closure

SINGAPORE: The temporary closure of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre has affected the supply of fruits and vegetables at wet markets, but stallholders said on Tuesday (Sep 28) that they have also seen fewer customers and expect their current stock to be able to tide them over the next few days.

The Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre was closed for three days from Monday afternoon for deep cleaning and disinfection after COVID-19 cases were detected among people who worked at and visited the premises.

As of Monday, there were 82 COVID-19 cases linked to the wholesale centre.

About 30 per cent and 50 per cent of Singapore’s fruit and vegetable imports are handled at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday.

It also said that the temporary closure of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre would cause “some” disruption to Singapore’s fruit and vegetable supply, but that this would be only "for a very short period".