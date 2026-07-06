Man, 24, dies following lightning strike near Pasir Ris Beach

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man died after he was reportedly struck by lightning in Pasir Ris, the police said in the early hours of Monday (Jul 6).

The man was among a group of eight people, aged between 13 and 54, who were sent to hospital on Sunday afternoon. The police said they had received a call for help on Sunday at about 4.50pm from 131 Pasir Ris Road, just off Pasir Ris Beach.

Two people were sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital while the other six were sent to Sengkang General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force earlier. The 24-year-old man was already unconscious and subsequently died, said the police.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

According to the Straits Times, the group of eight, comprising five males and three females, were kayaking and paddleboarding.

The report quoted an eyewitness who said the group was in the sea when lightning struck the water. He then he saw an unconscious man on his paddleboard, as the rest of the group tried to return to shore in their kayaks.

The eyewitness added that the skies were clear.

A video of what is believed to be the incident shows SCDF personnel wheeling a person on a stretcher towards an ambulance.

According to the Met Service, localised short thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on several days in the first two weeks of July, particularly in the late morning and afternoon.